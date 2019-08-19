LOUDONVILLE — The Arts Alive 2019 Drama Camp performed an original musical last Friday, Aug. 9, at The Ohio Theatre to conclude the week-long performance-based arts program.



The Arts Alive program has been going on since 2012 when creator and founder of the program, Sally Hollenbach, wanted to have something that would give kids in the community the opportunity to use their imaginations and be able to get performing experience.



The camp lasted for one week and in it, the kids get to help be a part of creating the story, writing songs as well as designing the set and costumes for the show.



"The show is a wonderful collaboration of the creativity of all of the kids and helpers involved in the camp," Hollenbach said. "We give the kids a story starter and then we have a huge brainstorming session to come up with the outline for the show. This year the story starter was ‘You discover a magic button that …’



"The show never goes in the direction where we think it will go when we give the kids the story starter! However, in the giant brainstorming session that we have on day one of the camp, it always comes together in such a unique and wonderful way," she added. "The rest of the week is spent writing songs, creating sets, learning all sorts of aspects about being on stage and putting the show together."



This year, there were 27 kids a part of the program.



Helping Hollenbach conduct the program were Jenny Carroll, Traci Cooper, Lara Spreng, Alayna Arnold, Lizzie Arnold, Hannah Carroll, Schuyler Hollenbach, Amy Reyes-Gomez, Isabeau Murray, Grace Scarberry and Riley Spreng.



Jacklyn Endslow took care of administrative details and served as lighting technician, Riley Spreng was photographer and Mary Murray took videos.