Katzinger's Delicatessen is not a place for experimentation.

Its foundation of deli sandwiches, traditional Jewish food, cured meats, artisan cheeses and breads has made it an iconic restaurant in central Ohio.

Owner Tim Rollins said the new location, 7160 Muirfield Drive in Dublin's Shops on Muirfield, mirrors the original German Village deli, 475 S. Third St., as much as possible. The Dublin shop opened Aug. 19.

"It's about the same as downtown but a couple of seats short of downtown," said Rollins, whose CityBrands, the restaurant arm of local developer Metropolitan Partners, owns both delis.

The Dublin Katzinger's layout is bright, with neutral earth tones, a stylized tin roof, decorative tiles and nostalgic pictures and artwork pulled from storage in German Village.

It has a sandwich board, barrels of free house-brined pickles and fresh herbs and faux cured meats hanging above the cold cases, Rollins said.

"We tried to continue the spirit of that place," Rollins said.

The main difference is the Dublin location offers full-service dining.

Customers order at the counter and move 10 feet across the dining room to a station at which sandwiches are prepared on demand, Rollins said.

Call-ahead ordering is available.

For those who prefer to sit down and grab a bite, the menu has been designed so that styles of sandwiches, such as corned beef and pastrami, are clustered, general manager Jason Hopkins said.

"It will be the same kind of atmosphere (as German Village), the same kind of energy -- with people walking around -- but gives customers a little more time to look at the menu," Hopkins said.

The popular Reuben accounts for about 40% of all of Katzinger's sandwich sales. It features Sy Ginsberg's corned beef, a longstanding United Meat and Deli product.

The Dublin deli also will offer full meals -- vegetables au gratin, beef stroganoff and chicken pot pie -- in the evenings, Rollins said.

"The thought was there was going to be a bit more dinner traffic at this Katzinger's," Rollins said. "They're very hearty comfort foods that feel compatible with the deli menu."

A full liquor license allows customers to select beer by the bottle, hard-to-get wines and liquor.

"And we are upping that experience, too," Hopkins said.

Additional items include artisan cheeses, cured meats, spreads, bread and other items ideal for a picnic or other gatherings.

"We don't have an extensive number of offerings, but we have some interesting offerings," Rollins said.

CityBrands bought the original Katzinger's in 2016 from founder Diane Warren. Katzinger's Little Deli in the North Market has closed.

The Dublin Katzinger's is adjacent to Napa Kitchen + Bar, 7148 Muirfield Drive, another venue owned by CityBrands.

"We've had a great experience with CityBrands since we opened," Rollins said. "We always felt this area was underserved in terms of (dining) options."

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 614-389-8444.

Hoyo's Kitchen, offering fast-casual Somali cuisine, has opened in the North Market, 59 Spruce St. in Columbus.

It's a spinoff from the original location founded by Abdilahi Hassan nearly five years ago in the Columbus Square Shopping Center in Northland.

Similar to other build-a-bowl restaurants, Hoyo's dishes start with a bowl of rice or injera bread, wraps or salads, topped with the customer's choice of proteins and vegetables.

The proteins include goat, beef and two styles of chicken, with individual dishes costing $10 to $13.

Hoyo's also offers sides: injera and sabaayad, two styles of bread, and sambusas, the equivalent of Indian samosas, essentially dumplings stuffed with meat and vegetables. A number of beverages -- Somali chai tea, for example -- will be sold.

