The Columbus City Center officially opened at noon Aug. 18, 1989, in the area south of the Statehouse now occupied by the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons park.

The 3-story mall featured anchor stores Marshall Field's, Jacobson's and Lazarus, which was connected via a walkway over High Street.

The mall, which was 1.3 million square feet, had nearly 2,000 employees and was billed as a "new face on downtown Columbus" by Mayor Dana "Buck" Rinehart.

It was central Ohio's largest upscale shopping destination until it closed March 5, 2009.