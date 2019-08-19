A 43-year-old Columbus man was arrested for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol at 3:38 a.m. Aug. 8 at a business on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The man also was cited for marijuana possession and sexual imposition for unwanted advances directed at an employee of the business, according to the police report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* An 18-year-old New Albany man was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use, sales to and use by underage persons and securing public accommodations -- underage consumption of beer or intoxicating liquor after a traffic stop at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at the state Route 161 on-ramp at Johnstown Road.

* A 24-year-old Newark man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 1:33 p.m. Aug. 10 at state Route 161 eastbound at the 48-mile marker.

* A Talanth Place resident at 4:29 p.m. Aug. 7 told police someone made a fraudulent purchase with her credit-card information. Police clerk Lauren Johnson said the purchase totaled $725.

* A resident of the 7600 block of Aspinwall North at 11:02 a.m. Aug. 6 reported a person trespassed into a vehicle, but nothing was reported stolen, Johnson said.