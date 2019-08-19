Guess what is finally here? That's right -- the Thinking Money for Kids exhibit.

Join us for the exhibit kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Westland Area Library, 4740 W Broad St.; light refreshments will be served. Thinking Money for Kids will run through Oct. 2 at the library, providing an opportunity for children and their parents or caregivers to explore money-related topics such as earning, saving and spending, and making responsible financial decisions.

The library has created engaging programs for both youth and adults to accompany the exhibit. All listed programs will be held at Westland. The exhibit and programs are free of charge.

Thinking Money for Kids was developed and made possible by the American Library Association Public Programs Office in collaboration with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

Starting Aug. 31, there will be a temporary Library Store stocked with school supplies that children can purchase with the "Book Bucks" they earn by attending library programs and participating in designated activities. This "store" will be open every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 28 while supplies last.

At 11 a.m. Sept. 14, children ages 5-12 can learn about the value of money and create a masterpiece at the Spend to Create workshop. Participants will receive a beginning allowance of Book Bucks to spend as they wish to create their artwork. Participants will "buy" all supplies from a craft supplies stash.

At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17, teens in grades 7-12 can learn about ways to earn and save money while making their own savings jar. Register for this event by calling 614-878-1301, ext. 232.

Those not craft-inclined can attend one of the money-themed movie series.

All youth are invited to Money Movie at 3 p.m. Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Each movie will feature "money" as the theme, and attendees will earn Book Bucks.

Adults can attend their own Thinking Money Movies at 6 p.m. Sept. 4, 11 and 18 to watch a movie and then discuss ideas and questions with their peers. Adults will view "Slumdog Millionaire," "The Pursuit of Happyness" and "Jerry Maguire." Children under 17 attending these movies must be accompanied by an adult.

Adults are also invited to a roundtable series where attendees can discuss the topics of allowances, budgeting, thrifting and investing. Discussions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, and Sept. 3, 12 and 17.

In addition, if you are looking to get a better handle on personal finances, join Susan Colbert from the Ohio State University Extension for Franklin County Community and Economic Development on Sept. 14. She will present a workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on how to take control of finances, create a monthly budget, save for short-term and long-term goals, and get out of debt. Register at the Westland Reference Desk or by calling 614-878-1301, ext. 603.

Mark Shaw is the director of Southwest Public Libraries.