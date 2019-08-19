A 28-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on Aug. 9 reported her apartment in the 2100 block of Commons Road South was burglarized during the night while she and several family members were asleep upstairs.

According to reports, the woman told police someone entered the home through an unlocked rear sliding-glass door between 11 p.m. Aug. 8 and 7 a.m. Aug. 9, taking about $550 worth of electronics and video games from the first-floor living area.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 54-year-old Columbus man was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. Aug. 8 on OVI, drug possession and falsification charges after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Police arrested a 24-year-old Reynoldsburg man on assault and domestic-violence charges shortly after 3:53 a.m. Aug. 8, after responding to a disturbance in the 6500 block of Penick Drive.

* A 25-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 9 a.m. Aug. 7, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 6500 block of Steinway Drive.

* Police arrested a 29-year-old Obetz man on petty theft charges shortly before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at a home improvement store in the 2400 block of Brice Road.

* A 23-year-old Whitehall woman was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 4 on charges including possession of controlled substances and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia at a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 25-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported the theft of about $127 worth of tools at 5:57 p.m. Aug. 5.

According to reports, the items -- including a saw and drill -- were stolen from a car while it was parked in front of a home in the 7900 block of Tributary Lane between 6:41 p.m. Aug 4 and 5:57 p.m. Aug. 5.