Roosters Wings, which bills itself as a “fun, casual joint,” will open Sept. 3 near Dublin, according to an Aug. 19 news release from the company.

The new store will take over the former Logan’s Roadhouse at 7110 Sawmill Road, near Interstate 270.

It’s the 41st store overall for the Dublin-based chain, Roosters Inc., which operates restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

