Anyone who wants to sample some of the best food and drinks Gahanna has to offer can do that at Taste of Gahanna.

The Gahanna Area Chamber of Commerce will host the event for the second consecutive year in the Creekside district from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at 117 Mill St.

Leslee Blake, chamber president, said 18 restaurants will participate, including many fan-favorite eateries and new offerings including Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria, Tall Chicks CMK Smokehouse, The Simple Greek, The Barn at Rocky Fork and Nazareth Restaurant & Deli.

Blake said a Chefs' Challenge will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m., but the lineup is still being confirmed.

"Chefs are required to bring everything they need to create a stunning dish in 30 minutes, while incorporating a mystery ingredient," she said. "A panel of celebrity judges will determine the winner."

The Lew Griffin Insurance Agency is the title sponsor for the 15th year.

Exhibitor space, reserve seating and $40 individual tickets are available at 2019tasteofgahanna.eventbrite.com or by contacting the chamber at info@GahannaAreaChamber.com.

