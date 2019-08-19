The Grandview Heights school board has approved new contracts with Superintendent Andy Culp and treasurer Beth Collier that will keep both administrators in place for three additional years.

The new contracts replace the previous agreements with Culp and Collier, each of which were slated to run through July 31, 2021.

Both Culp and Collier agreed to terminate their current contracts; board members voted Aug. 14 to rehire them under the new agreements.

Their new contracts run Aug. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2024.

Culp will receive a salary of $170,517 in the first year of the new contract and is slated to earn a 3% increase each year unless the board votes that such an increase is not warranted.

Collier's salary under the new contract starts at $137,680 and also is slated to increase by 3% each year.

Culp's salary for 2018 was $157,336, according to the Ohio Treasurer's Transparency Project website, which lists salaries earned by state, local and public-school employees.

Grandview's superintendent salary ranked 10th among the 16 Franklin County school districts in 2018.

Collier's 2018 salary was listed as $126,180.

The benefits included in both contracts include a 12% annuity; a $2,000 annual contribution to a health savings account and insurance premiums paid at 100%; and a retirement pickup of 11% for Collier for the State Employees Retirement System and 15.96% for Culp for State Teachers Retirement System.

The HSA, insurance premiums and retirement pickups are the same as those received by all district administrators.

Culp also receives a $100 monthly cellphone allowance.

Although the current contracts for both Culp and Collier still had two years remaining, the board opted to rescind them and offer new, extended contracts in part in recognition of the "tremendous progress we've made as a district over the last five years," said board President Jesse Truett.

By many measures, including the increased rigor and offerings of the district's academic program, Grandview's results on the state report card and the high school advancing its position on the U.S. News and World Report ranking of the nation's high schools, "we're making a lot more progress than many other districts have been able to make," he said.

The academic advancements were being made at the same time the district was implementing a review of its buildings and developing a plan for addressing facilities needs.

"A lot of districts that go through a facilities project have their focus on academics stay flat, but we haven't done that in Grandview," Truett said. "That's in large part to the leadership Andy and Beth have shown and the quality of people they've been able to bring to our district because they are here."

The new contracts also will ensure both administrators remain in place through the completion of the $55.2 million facilities project, which will include construction of a new building for students in grades 4-8 and major renovations to the high school.

"We thought it was important that we continue to have their leadership to help guide us through the facilities project," Truett said. "We wouldn't want a change of leadership in midstream."

Culp said he remains "honored and humbled to serve this great, historic school district. It's a privilege.

"One of the things we've said over and over is that while we need to address our deferred maintenance with the facilities project, our main mission is still to maximize and personalize each student's learning and meet the emotional, social, behavioral and academic needs of every student who walks through our doors," he said.

Collier said it's a "true honor" to be part of Grandview Heights Schools.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with the board of education and leadership team to continue the exciting work that is happening in our district, and to be part of such a supportive community where my own children have received an excellent education," she said.

