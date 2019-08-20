A $22 million investment to build 43 condominium units in Crawford Hoying's Bridge Park development is expected to be ready for occupancy by summer or fall 2020, according to Jake Worley, vice president of real estate development with Crawford Hoying.

"Obviously, construction timelines are very fluid," Worley said.

The 150,000-square-foot, six-floor building known as the Warren would be built at 6745 Longshore St., across the street from the planned North Market location.

It would feature condos on the third through sixth floors, Worley said.

The first floor could house a retail use or restaurant and the second floor could house offices, he said.

The selling price for condos that still are available starts at $349,000.

A number of units already have been sold, Crawford Hoying officials said.

Forty-one Bridge Park West condos along High Street near the Avenue have all been sold, Worley said.

A majority of the 22 units in the first phase of the Town Homes at Bridge Park between Dale and Mooney drives are sold as well, he said.

Construction on the second phase of residential development in that area likely will begin next year, Worley said.

The Bridge Park development's rental properties continue to expand as well.

Across the Bridge Park development, 375 apartment units for rent have been built, and 145 units are under development, said Jessica Rexer, associate director of marketing with Crawford Hoying.

Once Bridge Park is fully built out, the development will feature approximately equal amounts of commercial and residential space, Rexer said.

