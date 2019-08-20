A Worthington resident said she hopes to share her love of floral arrangements with others by opening a flower shop and event space in September.

Scheduled to open Sept. 10, Ampersand Flowers & Events, 5594 N. High St., will have a build-your-own bouquet bar and offer event-planning services, a small private event space and wedding-officiant services, said owner Teena Parker, 39.

Parker said she got the idea to open Ampersand Flowers & Events because she fell in love with floral arrangements while working in the event and wedding industry.

"During that time, I've helped clients put together their centerpieces and do floral arrangements, and I just loved it," she said.

Parker said she started the process of opening Ampersand about two years ago but ran into some "false starts" with securing a retail space and working out details.

"The stars finally aligned and I was able to quit my day job (as an event planner)," she said. "The timing is perfect."

Parker said she will start by running the business on her own, but she will look to hire employees in the next year.

She said she plans to offer a branch business out of Ampersand called Weddings by Ampersand, for which she'll be able to perform ceremonies and help at any point in the wedding-planning process.

She said she also wants to offer an "elopement special," with a small cake, a 10-minute ceremony with a licensed officiant, an hour in the event space and possibly even a photographer to take photos for one overall fee.

"This is for people who just want to get married and don't want to deal with all of the fuss," she said.

She said the space at her shop, which can accommodate 40 people, will be $85 an hour to rent.

For floral bouquets assembled by customers at the bouquet bar, each flower will cost $2 apiece and each type of flower will have its own bucket for visitors to choose from.

"It's not going to be your typical flower shop with refrigerated cases," she said.

Parker also will make arrangements available for purchase.

Kathryn Paugh, president of the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited to welcome Parker and her business into the community.

"Fresh flowers are appreciated by everyone these days," she said. "We're very excited to be able to connect her to other chamber members."

Paugh said the concept sounds "very interesting" and is unique compared to other businesses in Worthington.

An opening ceremony with the chamber is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Paugh said. Guests may stop by that day or Sept. 14 for the chance to win free flowers for a year, with no purchase necessary, she said.

Parker said after the shop opens at 11 a.m., she also will give away free Cheryl's Cookies to the first 50 guests and and a coupon for 50% off their next purchase.

Parker said the shop will be open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

For more about the business, including details on Weddings by Ampersand, go to ampersandflowers.com.

