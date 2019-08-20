Construction is scheduled to begin in late September on renovation of the former Dublin City School District office, according to Jeff Stark, the district's chief operating officer.

The building, at 7030 Coffman Road, will be used as a centralized preschool.

In July, approximately 70 staff members housed at the Coffman Road central office moved to the school district's Emerald Campus, 5175 Emerald Parkway, Stark said.

Work began in January this year to renovate the third and fourth floors of the Emerald Campus building, which formerly was known as the Verizon building, Stark said. Work also included minor changes to already completed first- and second-floor renovations, he said. The combined cost for that work was about $5.4 million, he said.

Stark said the district is working now on the budget for preparing the former district office to serve as a preschool. The budget will be submitted to the school board for approval in September, he said.

Elford Construction will begin the renovation project next month and is expected to conclude it in spring 2020, Stark said.

The new preschool is slated to have 18 classrooms, and renderings of the new space will be available later this year once design for the project is finished, he said.

Dublin City Schools Superintendent Todd Hoadley said the centralized preschool would give the district the ability to serve more students than it could in the past.

The preschool program serves 3- through 5-year-olds who have recognized disabilities, he said. Those children have the opportunity to work alongside typically developing peers in the classroom, he said.

The centralized location also will make it so staff will no longer have to commute to multiple buildings throughout the district for the preschool program, Hoadley said.

"That all gets eliminated," he said.

