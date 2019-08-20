Dublin police at 9:06 a.m. Aug. 4 were dispatched to a business in the 5800 block of Eiterman Road regarding a theft and vandalism.

The director at the business told police a flag and flag-stick set were stolen. He also said a restroom had male genitals painted on the front of the structure, and a white pine tree was bent sideways next to the restroom. He added an advertisement sign had a racist remark painted on it.

The director told police he didn't have any suspects in mind and there were no video cameras on the property. Because of a lack of leads, police will not investigate further, according to the report.

In other recent Dublin police department incident reports:

* A 57-year-old man was charged with handling weapons while intoxicated Aug. 8 in the 5600 block of Fawnbrook Lane.

* A 38-year-old Lancaster woman was arrested for OVI and child endangerment at 9:05 p.m. Aug. 7 at a business in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road when police were dispatched and told by witnesses the woman's four children said they didn't want to get back in the vehicle with the woman.

* A 34-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 6 in the 7400 block of Sawmill Road.

* Vandalism to a vehicle was reported Aug. 5 in the 6400 block of Newgrange Drive.

* A 51-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 5 in the 6200 block of Delta Loop.

* A 37-year-old man was charged with speeding in a school zone Aug. 5 in the 5400 block of Tuttle Road.

* A 20-year-old man was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia Aug. 4 in the 7300 block of Clover Park Way.

* A 23-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 4 at Glick Road and Castlebay Drive.

* A 21-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Aug. 4 on U.S. Route 33 West.

* Medicine, documents and a bag, totaling $250 in value, were reported stolen at 12:34 a.m. Aug. 3 from a vehicle in the 5900 block of Wilcox Place.

* A 34-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 3 at Bright Road and Macbeth Drive.

* Clothing and a duffel bag totaling $150 in value were reported stolen at 2:43 a.m. Aug. 2 from a vehicle in the 6600 block of Longshore Street.

* A 20-year-old woman was charged with marijuana drug abuse Aug. 2 at Avery-Muirfield Drive and State Route U.S. 33 East.

* A 39-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 2 in the 6300 block of Perimeter Drive.

* A 53-year-old Marysville man was arrested for misconduct at an emergency and disorderly conduct at 12:12 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 6500 block of Frantz Road after he approached a scene in which police were trying to investigate an incident related to an intoxicated man injuring himself.

According to the police report, the Marysville man refused to leave the scene and resisted officers' attempts to escort him from the scene.

* Vandalism to tennis courts was reported Aug. 2 in the 4400 block of Donegal Cliffs Drive.