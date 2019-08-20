To facilitate a community-wide conversation about mental health, especially among young people, the Bexley City School District and several local organizations will hold an initiative, Bexley Be Well: A Community Conversation, this fall.

In addition to the Bexley schools, Bexley Be Well includes the participation of the city of Bexley, the Bexley Public Library, Capital University, Columbus School for Girls, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Bexley Area Chamber of Commerce, Gramercy Books and Bexley Recreation and Parks Preschool.

"The mental health of our students is an important topic," Bexley City Schools Superintendent Kimberly Pietsch Miller said in a news release. "Mental illness is a growing concern for our young people and adults, and in order to address this growing societal issue, we must engage in study and conversation as a community."

Bexley Be Well will kick off with a screening of the documentary "Angst," which explores teen anxiety, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Bexley High School's Schottenstein Theater, 326 S. Cassingham Road. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with experts in the mental-health field.

CSG Head of School Jennifer Ciccarelli and Lower School Director Betsy Gugle said administrators and teachers at the private school welcomed the invitation to participate in Bexley Be Well.

"This is conversation we've been having for years, about how to help our students manage stress and achieve balance in their lives," Ciccarelli said. "Being good students has to include wellness and balance and helping our students to understand what parts of stress are good for them and what stress need to be controlled and managed."

CSG, 56 S. Columbia Ave. will be host ro an appearance by Lisa Damour, author of "Under Pressure: Saving Our Daughters from Drowning in Stress and Anxiety," on Nov. 21.

Bexley Be Well "is a great alignment to programming we were already planning," Gugle said.

Damour's appearance "will be opened up to the entire Bexley community," she said.

Bexley Be Well also includes a community book read.

From Sept. 5 through Oct. 5, residents are encouraged to read "What Made Maddy Run" by Kate Fagan.

This book can be purchased at the Sept. 4 launch event; at Gramercy Books, 2424 E. Main St.; or borrowed from the Bexley Public Library, 2411 E. Main St.

For more information, visit bexleyschools.org/Bexleybewell1.aspx.

