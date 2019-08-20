A 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy were arrested and charged with felony assault after they allegedly threw metal objects and struck two vehicles passing under the railroad bridge on Cemetery Road, just west of Britton Parkway and east of Leap Road, on Aug. 9, said Andrea Litchfield, a spokeswoman for the Hilliard Division of Police.

Two vehicles were damaged shortly before 10 p.m., according to police reports.

The boys were at the bridge when officers responded to "kids throwing stuff" from the overpass, Litchfield said.

Investigators believe they threw rocks and, in one instance, a metal cylinder, she said.

No one was injured, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A 2013 SUV worth $10,000 was reported stolen between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Aug. 11 after it had been parked on the 4700 block of Piqua Street.

No signs of forced entry were found and the owner told police the vehicle possibly had been unlocked, Litchfield said.

Columbus Division of Police officers recovered the vehicle Aug. 14 on Kingsford Road, she said.

* A breaking and entering was reported to have occurred between 5:05 and 5:08 a.m. Aug. 12 at a restaurant on the 3600 block of Main Street.

The front glass door of the restaurant was broken but nothing was reported stolen, Litchfield said.

Police obtained a video recording of the incident, she said.

* A wallet and a debit card were reported stolen between 6 and 10 a.m. Aug. 11 from a vehicle parked on the 4600 block of Northwest Parkway.

* A man told police $424 was stolen between noon Aug. 11 and 5 p.m. Aug. 13 from the 3900 block of Moundview Drive.

* A 53-year-old woman was arrested for felony drug abuse at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 10 at Cemetery Road and Trueman Boulevard.

* A 19-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 5:10 p.m. Aug. 11 on the 3600 block of Main Street.