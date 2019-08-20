A new school year can mean fresh stress about homework – and not just for students.

Now that school is back in session, it's a good time to remind parents they are not alone when it comes to helping their children with homework assignments.

Students in grades K-12 are encouraged to visit the homework help centers now open at each Worthington Libraries location. The centers have what students need to succeed, including computers, books and trained staff.

HHC staff members and volunteers can help students understand homework instructions, encourage homework completion and explain math word problems and reading comprehension questions. They also can be test study buddies – including spelling and vocabulary tests – and find appropriate print and online resources for most school subjects.

Computer, project and research paper assistance is also available. Students have access to Google Classroom, ST Math, Raz-Kids and other teacher-recommended online resources. In the centers, students also may print their schoolwork for free, including reports, notes and images for projects and posters.

Need someone to proof a report or offer guidance for citations and formatting? HHC staff can do that, too.

If a child needs practice reading, HHC staff members are ready to help sound out words, explain vocabulary words and ask comprehension questions.

Lots of educational supplies and tools may be found in the centers. A variety of manipulatives will help students understand fractions, tell time, make change and count by 10s. There also are rulers, calculators, crayons, markers, protractors, pencils and paper.

The library's HHCs are open Mondays through Thursdays during the school year. The centers at Northwest Library, 2280 Hard Road, and Worthington Park Library, 1389 Worthington Centre Drive, are open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Old Worthington Library center, 820 High St., is open from 3 to 6 p.m.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.