The New Albany Community Foundation’s annual Jefferson Series community lectures once again will draw famous speakers from around the country to central Ohio, according to an Aug. 20 press release.

The 2019-20 series will begin with an Oct. 1 panel discussion on China featuring Madeleine Albright, secretary of state from 1997 to 2001, and retired U.S. Gen. Colin Powell. Fareed Zakaria, a columnist and host of CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” is slated to moderate the discussion.

A Jan. 28 event on civil discourse and debate will feature Newt Gingrich, a former Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

The series will wrap up with a well-being-themed event featuring Michael Phelps, a mental-health advocate and decorated Olympic swimmer.

Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. They are available through Ticketmaster for $35, $25 and $10 for students, senior citizens and veterans, according to newalbanyfoundation.org.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah