The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said $9,500 in cash was stolen from a residence in the 5100 block of Rock Drive in Lewis Center.

The theft was reported at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 11.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* A business in the 9500 block of South Old State Road in Lewis Center reportedly received fraudulent checks totaling $3,275.

The incident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Aug. 12.

* A power blower and tools were stolen from the 5300 block of Stratford Avenue in Powell in a theft reported at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 13.

The items are valued at $680, reports said.

* Merchandise valued at $204 was stolen from a business in the 9000 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 13.

* A wallet was stolen in the 8600 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 4:59 p.m. Aug. 13.

* Merchandise with a value of $2,083 was stolen from a business in the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 10.

* A generator and other items, together worth $450, were stolen from a business in the 1300 block of Cameron Avenue in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 4:04 a.m. Aug. 8.