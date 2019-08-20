The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said $9,500 in cash was stolen from a residence in the 5100 block of Rock Drive in Lewis Center.
The theft was reported at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 11.
In other recent county sheriff's reports:
* A business in the 9500 block of South Old State Road in Lewis Center reportedly received fraudulent checks totaling $3,275.
The incident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Aug. 12.
* A power blower and tools were stolen from the 5300 block of Stratford Avenue in Powell in a theft reported at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 13.
The items are valued at $680, reports said.
* Merchandise valued at $204 was stolen from a business in the 9000 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 13.
* A wallet was stolen in the 8600 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 4:59 p.m. Aug. 13.
* Merchandise with a value of $2,083 was stolen from a business in the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 10.
* A generator and other items, together worth $450, were stolen from a business in the 1300 block of Cameron Avenue in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 4:04 a.m. Aug. 8.