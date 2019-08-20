Gene Rodriguez is determined to open a bed-and-breakfast near Powell's downtown.

And city officials have been working with him for years to make his Daydream Inn come true.

Rodriguez went before Powell's Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 14 to ask for an extension for his plan to renovate and expand his home at 80 E. Olentangy St. into the Daydream Inn.

He was granted a one-year extension, city spokeswoman Megan Canavan said.

Plans for the bed-and-breakfast initially were approved by Powell City Council in early 2015, following the planning and zoning process. Rodriguez since has requested and been granted multiple extensions to get his project underway.

Delays -- from the loss of a significant investor to Rodriguez's personal health issues -- have kept the project from moving forward, but the Powell resident said he remains committed to it.

"It's just been a confluence of events, but from here on out it looks like clear sailing," Rodriguez said.

Plans for the project call for the construction of a 10-room addition to the existing early-20th-century house near Olentangy Street's intersection with Grace Drive.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews