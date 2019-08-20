Two Columbus women were arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise from a local store.

Upper Arlington police officers responded to a store in the 3100 block of Tremont Road at 4:57 p.m. Aug. 7 on a report to a possible theft.

Upon arrival, reports indicated officers were advised two female suspects got into a blue Nissan Altima.

One of the officers reportedly observed a vehicle matching the description and initiated a traffic stop.

Police reports didn't indicate where the stop took place but stated that it was determined two Columbus women, ages 26 and 22, who were traveling in the vehicle were the suspects in the theft.

The women were found in possession of merchandise valued at $1,277.36 and were charged with shoplifting.

Both women were released on undisclosed bonds, according to reports.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* A woman in the 2400 block of Canterbury Road reported someone used her personal information around 10:52 a.m. Aug. 11 to open a mobile telephone account.

* A pickup truck reportedly was stolen from outside a man's residence in the 3400 block of Inverness Way.

No date or time was provided for the incident, but it was entered into the police log Aug. 12.

* A man in the 2100 block of Jervis Road reported someone broke out the rear hatch window to his vehicle between 8 p.m. Aug. 9 and 5 a.m. Aug. 10.

* A woman in the 2000 block of Milden Road reported three teenage boys wrote offensive words on the sidewalk in front of her residence using an unknown substance.

The incident took place between 6 and 8:42 p.m. Aug. 9, reports said.

* A woman in the 2500 block of Welsford Road reported the theft of "negotiable instruments" valued together at $4,950 between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 9.

No other details were provided.