Westerville police reported they are seeking a person who took $158.18 worth of items at 6:12 a.m. July 21 from a business in the 100 block of Polaris Parkway.

According to the report, the suspect has committed crimes at other stores in the area. An investigation is ongoing.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

* Someone entered three unlocked vehicles between the 700 and 900 blocks of Treebend Drive at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Only one item, worth $50, was taken. No suspects have been identified, according to the report.

* A Westerville resident reported that $600 worth of golf clubs were stolen from his vehicle at 9 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 300 block of Oglebay Drive. According to the report, no suspects have been named and no further action has been taken.