A 13-year-old boy wanted on a warrant for gun possession was arrested by Whitehall police Aug. 8, according to reports.

Officers were dispatched to John Bishop Park, 4815 Etna Road, to search for a juvenile whom a witness said was carrying a pistol and a knife.

Based on information the witness provided, police went to a nearby residence at 10 p.m. Aug. 8 to search for a juvenile known to police.

Police verified the juvenile had a warrant for illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon, a fifth-degree felony.

The boy told police he had been carrying a BB gun at the park but denied having a knife.

He told police where to find the BB gun and police confiscated it, reports said.

Police transported the juvenile to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 26-year-old Columbus man for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a Whitehall woman told police her ex-boyfriend took her vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun at 8 a.m. Aug. 7 at a residence in the 800 block of Colgate Road.

A woman there told police her ex-boyfriend took her SUV. The woman provided police with the man's address in east Columbus, and responding detectives observed the man in the vehicle described by the woman, according to reports.

Police took the man into custody without incident.

* Burglaries were reported at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; at 12:05 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 1000 block of Westphal Avenue; at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 3900 block of Andrus Court West; at 8:55 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 800 block of Erickson Avenue; at 12:40 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 4100 block of Doney Street; at 2:25 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 700 block of South Yearling Road; at 5:55 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 3900 block of East Broad Street; at 6:10 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 4200 block of Doney Street; and at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 1100 block of Simpson Drive.

* Thefts were reported at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 700 block of South Yearling Road; at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 800 block of South Hamilton Road; at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 4300 block of East Broad Street; at 3:10 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 4800 block of East Main Street; at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 4700 block of East Broad Street; at 12:20 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 4100 block of East Main Street; at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 10 in the first block of Maplewood Avenue; and at 4:10 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 900 block of Bernhard Road.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 100 block of Parklawn Boulevard; at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 200 block of Parklawn Circle; at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 11 in the first block of Beechtree Road; and at 2:45 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 4600 block of Olde Bailey Way.

* Property destruction was reported at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 4100 block of McAllister Avenue; and at 2:35 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 600 block of Pierce Avenue.

* Police responded to a report of shots fired at 11:35 p.m. Aug. 11 at East Broad Street and Robinwood Avenue.