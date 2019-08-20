A 29-year-old Powell man was apprehended by Worthington Division of Police officers after he was observed riding a bicycle on state Route 315 at 1:13 p.m. Aug. 8.

Sgt. Jim Moran said riding a bicycle on a highway is a statutory violation that creates a hazard for drivers. He said he did not know on what part of the roadway the man was riding.

The man had a OVI warrant through Worthington police and a warrant for possession of narcotics equipment through the Dublin Police Department, Moran said.

Officers used an electric-shock weapon on the man as he tried to flee after allegedly lying about his identity.

He was arrested for obstruction of official business and resisting arrest and taken to the Franklin County jail, according to Moran.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A Worthington resident reported a theft of cash from a vehicle overnight Aug. 9 on the first block of Larrimer Avenue. Moran said $40 was reported stolen.

* A Worthington resident reported the hood of her car was damaged twice from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8 while it was parked on the 400 block of Pittsfield Drive.