ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont College announces the addition of a new member to serve on the College Board of Trustees. The newest board member, appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, is Todd Dunlap.



His term on the Board of Trustees began Aug. 1, 2019.



Dunlap, from Cadiz, currently works as School Administrator at Harrison Central High School, as well as Harrison Central High School varsity golf coach. He has more than 15 years of experience in the field of education.



Dunlap is a graduate of Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies and History. He is also a graduate of Malone University where he received a Master’s Degree in School Counseling, as well as Salem International University receiving a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration. Mr. Dunlap is active with several area boards and organizations including, the District Improvement Team, Building/District Leadership Teams, Huskies Sports Foundation, as well as the Husky Education Fund though the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio.



"It is my pleasure to welcome Mr. Dunlap to the Board of Trustees," said Mrs. Elizabeth Gates, Board of Trustees chairperson. "I believe he will be a hardworking and collaborative member of our team. His service and commitment to the local community is highly regarded, and our entire board looks forward to working with him to govern and advance the mission of Belmont College."