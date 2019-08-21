Bexley resident Michael Lange’s name will not appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot as a Bexley City Council candidate because his petition did not meet the required 150 valid signatures, according to the Franklin County Board of Elections.

The filing deadline with the board of elections for the fall ballot was 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Three council seats are up for election this fall.

According to the board of elections, only 148 of the 164 signatures on Lange’s petition were found to be valid. This fell short of the 150 valid signatures required.

“It’s my first time with the process, and I’m taking it as a learning experience. I’m going to get more educated on what we need to do, and perhaps come back in the next two-year cycle when some more seats are open,” Lange said.

Other candidates who filed petitions and met the requirements for the nonpartisan council race are incumbents Mary Gottesman and Troy Markham and challengers Joel Greff, Matt Klingler, Meagan Matteson, Ian Nickey, Jen Robinson and Jessica Saad.

Incumbents who are not running are Steve Keyes and Tim Madison.

The deadline for write-in candidates is Monday, Aug. 26.

