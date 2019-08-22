Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Aug. 22-29.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Prairie Walk, 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Nature Center. Guests can walk through the tall-grass prairie to see colorful flowers and wildlife.

Bison, 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1-mile hike to see the bison herd.

Stream-Quality Monitoring, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Indian Ridge. Guests can wade into the river to explore stream life and determine stream health.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Mud and Madness, 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Nature Center. Guests can navigate muddy obstacles on a 1.5-mile course. No strollers or pets. Guests are encouraged to bring towels.

Meet the Beetles Display, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display about the world's largest insect group.

Fun in the Mud, 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-12 can explore the mud-run obstacle course.

Metro Five-0 Level 3: Prairie Walk, 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 2-mile walk to discover the plants and animals of the prairie.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Movie Night, 9 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Natural Play Area at Cherry Ridge. Guests can watch "Mary Poppins Returns."

Toddlers in Nature: Vulture View, 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at the Nature Center. Toddlers ages 1-3 can learn about nature through literacy, sensory development and motor skills in this format that includes a story, an activity and a walk.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Walk and Woof, 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Glacier Ridge Dog Park. Visitors ages 6 and older can take a 2.5-mile hike with their dog.

Evening Discovery Hike, 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Shelter House. Guests can take a 1-mile hike to find animals that are active during the evening.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

For Kids: Tram Rides, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-10 can learn about animals while taking a ride around the park.

For Families: Tram Rides, 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Guests can take a tram ride tour through the park.

Butterfly Pursuit, 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2.5-mile hike to find butterflies and learn how to identify them.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Nature Photography 101, 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Nature Center. Children ages 8-12 can take a walk around the park and practice taking pictures. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camera or smartphone.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Inniswood Book Club, 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Innis House. Guests ages 17 and older can discuss "How Carrots Won the Trojan War" by Rebecca Rupp.

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Herb Garden. Guests can learn about herbs from members of the Herb Society of America.

Evening Garden Walk, 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests can take a guided stroll through the garden.

Stroller Stroll, 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Gardens Entrance. Families with children ages 1-4 can take a slow stroll through the gardens.

Rocky Fork Metro Park

7180 Walnut St., Westerville

Metro Five-0 Level 2: Wildflower Wander, 9 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Millstone Shelter. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 1.5-mile walk along the field trail to look for late summer blooms.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Late Nights at the Climbing Wall, 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 23. The climbing wall will stay open until midnight every second and fourth Friday through October.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Friday Night Float, 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Schrock Lake West Bulletin Board. Guests can take a canoe out for a ride on the lake. Canoes and equipment will be provided. Children must fit into a life jacket to ride.

Canoe the Lake, 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25 at the Schrock Lake West Bulletin Board. Guests can take a canoe out for a ride on the lake. Canoes and equipment will be provided. Children must fit into a life jacket to ride.

Preschoolers: Creek Adventure, 9:30 and 11 a.m. as well as 1 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29 at Spring Hollow. Preschoolers can explore Spring Creek.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

Broom Corn Harvest, 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Farmhouse. Guests can harvest and clean broom corn and watch a broom-making demonstration.

Preschoolers at the Farm: Nursery Rhymes, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 29 at the Farmhouse. Preschoolers can learn about farm life and animals through traditional rhymes.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Backyard Chickens, 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Heritage Nature Center. Guests can meet the park's chickens and learn how to care for hens in a backyard.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

