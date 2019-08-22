To prepare for the Oct. 20 opening of its store near New Albany, Target is hiring 150 team members, according to a Thursday, Aug. 22, press release.

The store will be at 6030 N. Hamilton Road, Columbus, in Casto’s new Hamilton Quarter mixed-use development near state Route 161 and just west of New Albany’s city limits, according to the release.

Online applications for jobs are available at target.com/careers under the Westerville listing, the release said.

Target will hold hiring events until 7 p.m. Aug. 22 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Drive, according to the release. Walk-ins are welcome.

