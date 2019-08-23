The Delaware Police Department said graffiti was spray-painted on three downtown buildings earlier this month.

One building in the 100 block of South Sandusky Street and two in the 100 block of East Winter Street were vandalized, according to reports filed between 10 and 11 a.m. Aug. 16.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A man left a store in the 1300 block of Sunbury Road without paying for a tent, a pair of work boots and a T-shirt, together worth $240, in a theft reported at 10:07 a.m. Aug. 18.

* A video-game console, a television set and a .22-caliber pistol, together worth $500, were reported stolen at 5:14 p.m. Aug. 15 from a residence in the 200 block of West William Street.

* The identity of a resident of the 200 block of White Elm Drive was used to fraudulently open a cable-TV account with a pending balance of $664. The incident was reported at 5:14 p.m. Aug. 15.

* A lawn mower valued at $699 was taken from a shed at a residence in the 300 block of Wheatfield Drive in a theft at 12:04 p.m. Aug. 14.

* Someone apparently tried and failed to access the bank account of a resident of the 200 block of Pinecrest Drive in an incident reported at 4:40 p.m. Aug. 14.

* Several packages were taken from the porch of a residence in the first block of Village Gate Boulevard in a theft reported at 5:22 p.m. Aug. 14.

The packages contained a cellphone, a cable box, frozen food and a GPS tracker, together worth about $600.

* Undetermined items were stolen from a business in the 600 block of Stratford Road in a theft reported at 1 p.m. Aug. 13.

* A knife valued at $35 was stolen from a store in the 300 block of Sunbury Road in a theft reported at 8:46 a.m. Aug. 12.