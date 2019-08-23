The city of Hilliard is the defendant in a lawsuit filed Aug. 22, according to documents from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

The plaintiff is 3799 Mill Run Partners LLC of Dublin, the owner of the vacant property at that address.

The complaint stems from the action Hilliard City Council took in May 2016 when considering a planned-unit-development modification that was required for Point Blank Range and Gun Shop to open at the building that once was Jed’s Fireballs and Brew and a Damon’s Grill and Sports Bar.

Point Blank would have been a $3.5 million facility with 30 new jobs and annual revenue of about $3.6 million, Randall Jackson, owner of Dublin-based Jackson Real Estate and Development, told ThisWeek at the time.

Hilliard City Council in May 2016 voted 4-3 in support of the PUD modification, but according to then-law director Tracy Bradford, a 5-2 supermajority was required to overturn the negative recommendation of the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission.

The range instead opened as Shoot Point Blank in Lewis Center in Delaware County.

Rex Elliott is the Columbus attorney representing 3799 Mill Run Partners.

The city made a mistake, Elliott said, because only a simple 4-3 majority was needed – not a supermajority – to reverse the nonbinding recommendation of the commission.

“It should have been approved,” he said.

Elliott wrote in the complaint that the mistake came to light in January 2019 when Swensons Drive-In Restaurants appealed to City Council to reverse a PUD modification the planning and zoning commission had rejected.

In researching the city code, Bradford said in January, city officials discovered language for the requirement of a council supermajority to act contrary to the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission was absent concerning a PUD.

She also said the window to appeal the decision had passed.

Council clerk Lynne Fasone articulated the nuance in a communication to City Council, according to the complaint.

“Had the correct simple-majority requirement been applied, the (PUD modification for Point Blank) would have been approved,” Elliott wrote.

City Council subsequently adopted legislation that aligned policy to require only a simple majority for City Council to overturn recommendations of the planning and zoning commission for PUD modifications and a regular rezoning.

The complaint seeks “a declaration that the defendant’s actions were improper (and) a violation of plaintiff’s due process (and) compensatory damages caused by defendants’ violations of plaintiff’s right under the United States Constitution and Ohio Constitution as set forth above; attorney fees and costs, and any other declaratory, injunctive or other equitable relief this Court deems just and appropriate.”

The city has 28 days to answer the lawsuit, after which there typically is a 60-day wait for the court to schedule a case-management conference, “then it’s off to the races,” Elliott said.

David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard, did not immediately respond to questions about the complaint.

