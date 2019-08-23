Pickerington City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 5:45 p.m. today, Friday, Aug. 23, to consider hiring longtime Violet Township engineer Greg Butcher as city manager.

Butcher has spent the past 18 years as the township engineer and he’s filled in as interim-director of operations since the July 5 death of former township Director of Operations John Eisel.

Butcher didn’t immediately respond to a call for comment Friday.

If approved, Butcher would be hired to replace Frank Wiseman as Pickerington’s city manager. Wiseman wants to retire, according to Pickerington Mayor Lee Gray.

Wiseman was appointed city manager by Gray in June 2018, after former City Manager Bill Vance resigned.

He was hired full-time as the city manager Aug. 27, 2018, after City Council approved a two-year contract for him that gave him a $120,000 base salary and employee benefits valued at a total of $51,356,.

At the time, Wiseman was recruited by Gray to come out of retirement. Previously, he served as Pickerington’s service director from 1999-2005 and Westerville service director from 2005-14.

Wiseman, who will turn 68 next month, said he has been mulling retirement and he’s confident Butcher will be a good hire.

“I’ve been talking with the mayor for a little while now about what sort of exit strategy we should have,” Wiseman said. “Even though I love working for the city of Pickerington, I’m ready to get back into retirement.

“I just think (Butcher) would be a perfect fit for the city. All the history and education he has is one thing, but my interactions with him and my confidence in his ability to work with people probably means more to me. His interactions with people are top-notch.”

Butcher’s salary information with Violet Township wasn’t immediately provided, and a proposed contract with the city wasn’t immediately provided.

Gray said it’s proposed that Butcher would start “no later than Oct. 1,” which would give Violet Township officials time to seek his replacement.

“(Wiseman) is flexible in working for how long we need to sustain,” Gray said. “We wanted to be a good neighbor (to Violet Township).

“We thought it would be good to give them time to transition with (Butcher) leaving.”

Gray said Wiseman has done “a wonderful job” as city manager “and he’s respected” by city employees and officials throughout central Ohio.

Gray added he has “a great deal of respect” for Butcher, having worked with him on community and regional issues over the past two decades.

Gray also noted Butcher has a degree in civil engineering from Ohio State University and a master's degree in public administration from Ohio University.

“He knows the city,” Gray said. “It’s a good pick up for us. I have a great deal of respect for him.”

Pickerington City Council President Mike Sabatino said Friday morning council members hadn’t received a proposed contract, but he expected they would review one in a closed-doors meeting after council convenes tonight and before the vote on Butcher’s hire.

He said he hadn’t heard from any council members opposed to Butcher’s appointment.

“He’s done a good job with the township and he’s filled in for John (Eisel) when John had situations that he was out of office,” Sabatino said. “Another good thing is he’s a registered engineer.

“Having backup on engineering would be an asset, a benefit that Greg brings to the table.”

It’s unclear how the move would impact Violet Township.

In an Aug. 22 text message exchange about the ongoing status of the director of operations, Violet Township Trustee Chairman Darrin Monhollen said, “No definitive change at this point in the director position.”

Monhollen did not respond to requests for additional comment Aug. 22 and he couldn’t be reached by telephone Friday morning, Aug. 23.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate