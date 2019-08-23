Two sobriety checkpoints are scheduled for tonight, Aug. 23, in southeast Columbus.

According to a press release from the Franklin County DUI Task Force, the first checkpoint will be on Hamilton Road at Harbor Boulevard from 8 to 10 p.m. A second checkpoint will be on Refugee Road west of Hamilton Road from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The task force wants to impress upon those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements, the release said.

