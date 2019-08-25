ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz is proud to announce Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity supporting underprivileged children, raised $634,069 during its annual month of in-store fundraising in July.



"We are deeply grateful for our customers’ tremendous generosity," said Sarah Piper, executive director of Sheetz For the Kidz. "Thanks to their donations, Sheetz For the Kidz will be able to make the upcoming holiday season brighter for thousands of children and families in need."



Sheetz has been one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience retailers for more than 65 years.



With 100 percent of all donations directly supporting local children, Sheetz For the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs.



Working with the Salvation Army to receive wish lists from local families, Sheetz employees shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families. Last year, more than $1.6 Million was distributed, making the holiday season brighter for more than 9,500 children in the six states Sheetz operates.



In partnership with Make-A-Wish, funds raised during the campaign also sponsor wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 55 children this year.



Furthermore, to broaden the connection to the communities it serves, Sheetz For the Kidz recently announced a $601,000 donation to Feeding America to provide food to children in need. This commitment equates to approximately 10,000 meals per store.



There are many ways customers can support Sheetz For the Kidz throughout the year:



• Purchasing a Sheetz For the Kidz water, with 25 cents from each bottle directly supporting the charity.



• Shop on AmazonSmile and select "Sheetz For the Kidz" as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of your purchases to the charity.



• Donate online at https://www.sheetz.com/ftk



• Purchase Sheetz Art Project swag.



Sheetz For the Kidz is a non-profit organization, designated as a 501(c) (3) charity, independent of the Sheetz Corporation.



The organization was created in 1992 by local store employees wanting to help local children. The mission of the charity is to provide support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need within the communities in which Sheetz operates.



To date, the charity has impacted more than 119,500 children living in the communities Sheetz serves.