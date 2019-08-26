A new library in Powell is one step closer to reality after the Delaware County District Library board of trustees hired an architect at its Aug. 20 meeting.

The board agreed to hire the SHP architecture firm of Cincinnati, Columbus and Bellevue to design the facility, which will be at Middlebury Crossing, a 11.7-acre mixed-use development at Home and Steitz roads in Liberty Township.

Developer John Wicks has been working with the city of Powell to have the land annexed into the city. That annexation and final development plan was approved July 2 by Powell City Council.

County commissioners approved the annexation petition April 11, according to City Council's July 2 agenda packet.

Delaware County voters' renewal of a 1-mill levy in November 2018 will allow the new library to be built, library leaders have said.

"It makes it very real," library Director George Needham said. "We've been talking about it for a long time -- on the levy campaign trail, in meetings with our board and the community. This just brings it all home.

"I think of it like a movie script writer," Needham said. "We've found the right people to give us the script we want and the community wants."

Needham said SHP's commitment to community engagement during the design process and the firm's collaborative working process were key factors in the board's decision to hire SHP from the 11 firms that submitted proposals.

SHP's other projects include the Milan branch of the Osgood Public Library in southeastern Indiana, the Oxford Lane branch of the Lane Libraries in Butler County and, closer to home, the interior design of the Delaware Area Career Center.

"Libraries hold a special place in the hearts of everyone here at SHP. These special, community-based places provide resources for everyone," stated a letter from the firm in its submission.

Future services for the design and construction phases of the project will be added to the architect agreement in later board of trustees meetings. SHP also will assist the library in the selection of the site construction manager at-risk. Such requests for qualifications were returned to the library July 1.

Needham said the board's intent remains to break ground in 2020 and open in 2021.

The library's next steps will include a number of community meetings for input in the building construction and design, he said.

The site is ideally situated to serve a growing part of Delaware County, Needham said. He added the plan is to leave the current Powell branch open, although perhaps with reduced hours.

In addition to the new library, Wicks plans two 7,000-square-foot retail spaces and 68 townhomes and "garden apartments" at the development.

The final development plan calls for the two commercial buildings to rise on the southwest side of the property along Home Road, with a rental residential community on the north side, said Powell spokeswoman Megan Canavan.

The library will go before City Council and the city's planning and zoning commission with a separate development plan, she said.

