Columbus police reported several recent burglaries in Clintonville in which the victims lost at least $1,800 worth of property.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Dayton Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Aug. 12 on a burglary report.

The reporting officers noted a basement window was damaged in the incident, which reportedly occurred between 9 a.m. and 5:57 p.m. the day of the report.

Two residents of the house reported a number of items missing, including a cello worth $1,200, guitars worth $1,225, a bicycle worth $1,700, a video-game console and games worth $530, an amplifier valued at $360 and an airsoft rifle worth $175.

Damage to the window was estimated at $250.

Officers noted a kitchen window might have the burglar's fingerprints and advised the residents not to disturb it.

A resident of the first block of West Como Avenue said photography equipment was stolen from the rear of the residence between 3 and 4:45 p.m. Aug. 10.

The stolen items include a camera worth $1,000, lenses worth $1,500, software valued at $125, a bag worth $50 and an LED valued at $50.

The victim said employees of a nearby business contacted him to report a person attempted to sell the stolen items to the store but was refused service.

A resident of the 200 block of East Longview Avenue reported someone stole a laptop computer worth $1,200, rolls of coins worth $200 and antique silverware valued at $1,000 between July 23 and Aug. 11.

A man who lives in the 300 block of East Tulane Road said he returned home Aug. 22 to find his front door open.

Upon entering his home, the victim noted a window screen had been cut and several items had been stolen.

Missing items include a laptop computer worth $700, guitars worth $1,400, a bicycle valued at $500, amplifiers worth $950 and a ring with a listed value of $1.

The burglary occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 8:26 p.m. Aug. 22, reports said.

A guitar worth $1,000 and a TV worth $800 were reported stolen between 9 a.m. and 6:49 p.m. Aug. 15 from a residence in the 200 block of Tibet Road.

Finally, a laptop computer worth $500, a camera valued at $300, a $300 handgun and $350 worth of ammunition were reported stolen from a home in the 2600 block of Deming Avenue between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 19.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* An SUV worth $20,000 was reported stolen between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 18 and 6:45 a.m. Aug. 19 from the 4000 block of Indianola Avenue.

* A resident of the 200 block of Olentangy Street said someone entered the home through an unlocked rear window between 7:30 a.m. and 2:19 p.m. Aug. 21, took $35 in coins and left via the front door.

* A resident of the 200 block of East Tulane Road reported someone entered the residence between 2:15 and 3:40 p.m. Aug. 19 and stole currency worth $200, as well as Social Security cards, a marriage license and a birth certificate.

* A passerby called police at 11:07 a.m. Aug. 12 to report a shattered glass door at a business in the 3400 block of Indianola Avenue.

Officers arrived at the business and found no one inside, then notified the owner, who reported $200 in cash and a $300 cash drawer had been stolen.

Damage to the door was estimated at $1,000.

* A resident of the 600 block of Morse Road told police Aug. 15 she had received about eight letters over the past few months from an unknown person.

She said her co-workers and patrons of her workplace had received similar letters that accused them of "various sexual relationships and other gossip-type of things." One of the letters also contained a threat to "shoot up" the business, reports said.

* The manager of a business in the 4900 block of North High Street told police a customer began yelling at an employee for unknown reasons at 8:12 a.m. Aug. 16.

When the manager asked the customer to leave the store, the customer told the manager he would beat her and then ran toward her with a belt in his hand, reports said.

The customer then left the business as a passenger in an SUV that was waiting for him, reports said.

* A man who lives in the 4600 block of Indianola Avenue told police Aug. 19 he had received a letter from an unknown person threatening to harm his family.

He said he has been receiving similar threats via mail and social media since 2017.

* A man who had recently been fired from a business in the 5500 block of North High Street reportedly called the manager several times between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 and threatened to "shoot up the place."

* Reports said a man became upset after employees of a business in the 5000 block of North High Street told him he needed an appointment for service between 10:40 and 11:02 a.m. Aug. 21.

The man "ranted and raved," according to reports, until employees told him they would call police, prompting the suspect to say he would "be back to get you" and "you'll pay."

* A resident of the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue told police a vehicle worth $2,000 was stolen from the property between 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and 7 a.m. Aug. 22.

The victim reported another vehicle had been ransacked and a spare key for the stolen car was taken from that vehicle.

* A woman reported she put a credit-card payment in a mailbox in the 2800 block of North High Street, but someone removed it from the box, altered the name and amount on the check, and cashed it.

The incident took place between noon Aug. 8 and 2:12 p.m. Aug. 9, reports said.

Another woman told police she dropped a credit-card payment into a mailbox in the 4300 block of North High Street on July 22, but the $37 check was altered to be payable to an individual and cashed for $912.

* A woman who lives in the 400 block of East Weber Road said someone took her vehicle without permission between 1 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12:15 p.m. Aug. 12.

The victim said the vehicle's keys also were missing.

She said the vehicle was involved in an accident after it was stolen and it was taken to the Columbus police impound lot.

* A resident of the 2800 block of Neil Avenue reported he was the victim of a scam between July 8 and Aug. 14.

The victim told police he received an email from a company stating he had been hired, then received several checks from the company. The victim said the checks were fraudulent and resulted in his bank account being frozen when he attempted to deposit them.

* A motorcycle worth $7,500 was stolen from the 100 block of East Longview Avenue between noon Aug. 16 and 12:11 p.m. Aug. 17, according to reports.

* A resident of the first block of West Pacemont Road told police she was the victim of a scam Aug. 20.

She said she received a call from a company offering a promotion and gave the caller her date of birth, Social Security number and credit-card number. She realized the call was a scam when her credit card was used twice, according to reports.

* A police officer working security at a business in the 2800 block of North High Street saw a woman wheel a cart full of groceries out the door without paying at 7 p.m. Aug. 6, reports said.

The officer stopped the woman, who reportedly admitted she stole the groceries, worth $53.

She was cited for theft and was banned from all locations of the business, reports said.

* Officers reportedly observed a driver purposefully ramming another car at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard.

The incident did not cause any new damage to the other car, reports said. Police stopped the man, charged him with criminal damaging and transported him to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to reports.

* A man told police he saw someone leaving a business in the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9 without paying for $50 worth of steaks.

The man said when the suspect left the store, he saw a second man confront the suspect and retrieve the steaks.

The second man reportedly followed the suspect until police arrived and charged the suspect with theft.

* An employee of a business in the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard told police someone walked out with a wedding ring worth $4,800 at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 10.

The thief reportedly entered a waiting car that was driven east toward High Street. Reports said there is video of the incident.