Vicky Constantinidis was a child when she started instructing young dancers at the first Columbus Greek Festival.

It was either that or fold boxes.

"That's what they gave me to do: fold boxes for the pastries, and I didn't like it," Constantinidis said. "I wanted to dance instead."

At 55, she is still going strong, teaching traditional and folk dances to students in kindergarten through college at the festival, which is in its 47th year.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, noon to midnight Sunday, Sept. 1, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St., in Columbus.

Admission is $5 for those ages 13 to 64, $4 for those 65 and older and free for children 12 and younger. Admission is free for military families who show ID. Tickets are good for all four days of the festival.

Constantinidis, who directs all dance groups except the Little Lambs, said she knows how important dancing is to the Greek culture and those who attend the festival.

"We want everybody to experience the Greek culture in many aspects -- not only the food, the religion, but the dance and much more," said Constantinidis, who lives in Lewis Center with her husband, Peter Gardikes.

The festival is keeping decades-old traditions alive, including music, cultural exhibits, the sale of imported merchandise, cooking classes and such dishes as gyros, souvlaki, a lamb dinner, pastitsio and an array of pastries.

Much of the food is homemade, said Stacey Stathulis, a festival spokesman.

"The draw to our festival, I believe, is the authenticity of everything that's offered," Stathulis said. "We've taken great pains over the 25 years I've been involved with the festival to not let us get commercial at all.

"We want to offer the best we have to offer from our community to the central Ohio community at large."

Constantinidis, who grew up in south Columbus just outside German Village, said she is not classically trained, but she literally jumped into to Greek dancing as a kid.

"What I did was stuck myself in, and I'm really short, with some really tall people," she said, adding she is self-taught, learning movements by herself and via the internet with Greek instructors.

"As long as I can keep up with the kids, I won't retire."

