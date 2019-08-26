The design development phase of Grandview Heights Schools' facilities project is complete, setting the stage for the construction document phase over the next few months and leading to the start of construction at the beginning of next year.

The district held its fourth set of community-engagement meetings Aug. 20 and 21 to provide updates on the current floor plan and exterior design for the construction of a new grade 4-8 building and major renovation to the high school building.

The information reviewed at each meeting was the same.

Aside from some "tweaking," the general design for the renovation and rebuild projects remains almost entirely unchanged, said Steve Turckes, lead architect for the project and a member of the design team that includes architects from both Perkins+Will and Moody Nolan.

Although some of the parking areas at the high school and middle school sites will be relocated after the new school is built, the number of available parking spaces will remain at 160, the same as exists now, Turckes said.

The new school building will be constructed in the open field area just north of the current Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School building and just south of the high school.

The middle school playground will be relocated from Fairview Avenue to an area facing Oakland Avenue, Turckes said.

The administrative offices for the middle school and high schools will be on each side of the main entryway to each school, he said.

The district administration offices will be placed on the second floor of the new 4-8 building, Turckes said.

Academic areas will flank the theater in the high school, and a consolidated area for music will include a band room, a choir room and storage rooms for instruments, he said.

The area where the art and industrial-arts classrooms are located on the west side of the high school will be expanded to include flex lab rooms that the FIRST and Lego League robotics teams will use for their programs, Turckes said.

The gym in the new grade 4-8 building will be adjacent to the high school gym, allowing the middle school locker rooms to be used by visiting teams during high school games, he said.

A single kitchen will serve both schools, with separate serving areas for each school.

The 2-story media center at the middle school will be just past the entryway, and grade 4-5 classrooms will be arrayed around it on the first floor with grades 6-8 on the second floor, Turckes said.

The exterior architecture of the new 4-8 building "will pick up on and respect the design of the original high school building," he said.

Elements in the design for the new building -- including the use of brick, the chimney, and the spacing, pattern and trim of the windows -- will be similar to that of the original high school building, Turckes said.

At its Aug. 14 meeting, the school board approved the design development package with project cost and construction cost included to ensure the design aligns with the project's budget, he said.

The $55.2 million project includes about $45.5 million in construction costs. The construction cost for the new 4-8 building is $23.4 million, and the high school renovation is slated to cost about $20.9 million. The combined cost of security and ADA improvements to Stevenson Elementary School, the demolition of the existing Edison/Larson building and site improvements is a little more than $1.5 million.

During the construction document phase, leaders will finalize the details of how the construction and renovation work will be completed, Turckes said.

Construction of the new grade 4-8 building will begin by February 2020, said Mike Kray, a vice president with Elford Construction, which is serving as construction manager at-risk for the project.

"February isn't the best time in terms of weather," he said, but starting then allows the project to get underway as soon as possible.

The new building is expected to take about 17 months to complete, allowing the high school renovation project to begin in summer 2021, Kray said.

High school students will move into the new building during the renovation of the high school, which is expected to be finished in winter 2023, he said.

At that time, high school students will move back into their school and students in grades 4-8 will move into the new school.

The demolition of the old school and the annex building will be completed in summer 2023.

