Renovations are expected to start next month on a 1970s-era Main Street retail center.

Columbus-based Black Gate Partners in July purchased the two buildings comprising the Olde Towne Center, 7510 and 7550 East Main Street.

"The first thing we're going to do is paint the entire center, including the roof. We're going to give it an updated look and fix up the parking lot -- there's a ton of potholes," said Matt Maier, Black Gate's marketing coordinator. "It's a great location in the historic part of Reynoldsburg. It was a prominent piece of property that we thought was being underutilized."

Plans call for a "modern farm house look," with much of the brick exterior to be painted white. The entire center will be repainted in a palette of grays, whites and neutral hues.

The roof will be painted a shade of gray, new light fixtures will be installed on the building as well as uniform signage. A new monument sign is also planned, Maier said.

Black Gate also will add outdoor benches and planters and hopes to increase outdoor dining space. The company also is considering painting a mural on eastern side of the west building, Maier said.

The Reynoldsburg Planning Commission in July approved the renovation work and issued a certificate of appropriateness, which is required for projects in the city's historic district, said development director Andrew Bowsher.

The commission "felt this would provide a bright and refreshing look to a dated, strip retail center," Bowsher said.

Each building contains about 15,000 square feet of retail space. The center houses a pizza parlor, ice cream shop, tax business and a pub among its tenants and has at least three spaces available for lease.

"One of the main tenants we're looking for is a restaurant, and we're hoping to attract other businesses that will serve the nearby community," Maier said.

The renovation is expected to be finished by the end of the year, officials said.

