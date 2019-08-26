An Aug. 20 altercation involving four Gahanna Lincoln High School students is under investigation, according to school district officials.

Police units were requested at the high school, 140 S. Hamilton Road, at 3:11 p.m. because of a fight, according to police reports.

A school-resource officer confiscated a low-voltage stun gun-like device following the altercation that occurred near the main campus bus loop at dismissal.

Lincoln High School Principal Jessica Williams released a letter to district families following the incident, stating school administrators, school-resource officers and Gahanna police officers responded swiftly and the situation was immediately contained.

She said no one was hurt.

"Keeping students safe is our top priority, and we share your concerns about disruptive behavior such as this," Williams wrote in the letter. "We will continue to work closely with the Gahanna Police Department in an ongoing investigation. As always, we are appreciative of our close partnership with the Gahanna Police Department."

A district official said the students involved would be held accountable.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A long-haired juvenile wearing long jean shorts took a bicycle from the backyard of a Carpenter Road residence, according to a report received at 2:16 p.m. Aug. 20.

* A Bonnington Way resident wanted to speak to an officer about alleged threats made to her son via social media, according to a report received at 2:58 p.m. Aug. 19. She said she had screenshots of what was sent to her son, reports said.

* A Siberian husky puppy was stolen out of a vehicle that was parked in a shopping center in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 2:31 p.m. Aug. 18.

* An Armor Hill Drive resident reported the tires of a vehicle were slashed between midnight and 7 a.m. Aug. 18, according to a report received at 10:50 a.m. that day. The car was parked on the street, reports said.

* The manager of a business in the 1000 block of Cherry Bottom Road reported someone took a sledgehammer to a wall and took a drop box that may have contained car keys, according to a report received at 8:04 a.m. Aug. 16. He didn't know if a vehicle had been stolen, reports said.

* An Aster Lane resident reported someone put ketchup on her vehicle the evening of Aug. 14 or early Aug. 15, according to a report received at 3:25 p.m. Aug. 15. She washed the ketchup off the vehicle and it hadn't damaged the paint, reports said.

* A Zodiac Avenue resident said her daughter's vehicle was vandalized, according to a report received at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 15.

Flour was glued to the car and ketchup and other food items were put on the car, reports said.