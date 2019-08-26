A resident of the 900 block of Quay Avenue reported Aug. 15 that $10,300 had been fraudulently withdrawn from his checking and savings accounts July 23.

The man told Grandview Heights police he noticed the money missing from his checking account Aug. 7 and from his savings account Aug. 14.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 1300 block of Arlington Avenue reported Aug. 8 his unlocked truck was entered while it was parked in his driveway.

Tools were stolen from the vehicle, reports said, and the thief used a garage-door opener in the truck to open the man's garage and steal additional tools.

Total loss was reported at $1,700.

* A resident of the 900 block of Northwest Boulevard told police Aug. 15 she did not receive the tickets she purchased through an online classified-advertising site.

The woman said an unknown person posted an ad selling tickets for an event. She responded and the seller asked her to purchase gift cards to make the payment. The woman purchased gift cards totaling $400 and sent the redemption codes to the seller. The woman told police the gift cards were redeemed.

The seller notified the victim of receiving the gift cards, but never sent the tickets, according to reports.

* A woman reported her purse was stolen Aug. 20 from her car after someone broke its window while it was parked in the 800 block of Grandview Avenue.

The purse contained multiple items, including the woman's credit cards, one of which was used shortly after the theft at multiple locations, reports said.

* Police responded Aug. 8 to a business in the 1400 block of West Goodale Boulevard on a report of someone passing bad checks worth $5,000.

Officers spoke to a woman who reportedly admitted to being part of a group that deposits and withdraws fraudulent checks. She was detained but was released after being questioned, reports said.

Police are continuing to investigate the case and charges are pending.

* A resident of the 1100 block of Mulford Road reported the front license plate was stolen from her vehicle Aug. 18.