Grove City police responded to two incidents in which displays of anger led to summonses to appear in mayor's court.

Officers were dispatched Aug. 18 to a residence in the 6000 block of Goldstone Drive when the caller reported a neighbor took his son's fishing pole and threw it into a public pond in the 6100 block of Buckeye Parkway.

The caller's son told police he was fishing at the pond and had his pole resting on the grass when the neighbor came out and started yelling at him. He said the suspect told him to get off his property, then picked up the fishing pole and threw it into the pond. He said he then left to tell his father about the incident.

The caller told police that when he went to the pond, the man continued to display anger and yell about not wanting people to fish in the pond. At that point, he called police.

A witness who was at the pond told officers he heard the suspect yell at the boy and use profane language, according to reports.

The man told police he was tired of children walking through his yard and fishing behind his house. He said he did pick up the boy's pole, but that it fell out of his hand. Officers noted the pole was about 10 to 15 feet into the pond, reports stated.

Police told the man the boy and his father simply wanted the fishing pole back and would not file charges if he retrieved it from the pond, but he refused to get the pole. The offer was repeated and the man again refused.

Officers reminded the man the pond was open to the public and that the area around the pond was public property, according to the listing on the Franklin County Auditor's website.

They issued the man a mayor's court summons on misdemeanor charges of theft and criminal damaging. He refused to sign the summons and officers told him he could be placed under arrest. After several minutes went by, the man called his attorney, who advised him to sign the summons, which he did.

At 5:20 p.m. Aug. 21, an officer was dispatched to the parking lot of a store in the 2100 block of Stringtown Road on a report of a female customer who was threatening to shoot an ATM.

The store manager gave dispatchers a description of the woman and said she was standing in the parking lot near a vehicle that appeared to be picking her up.

When the officer located the woman, she started yelling to him about how the store's ATM stole her money and the store would do nothing about it.

She said she had been paid earlier that day and went into the store to withdraw $400 from her account using the ATM. She said the machine gave her only $80.

She said when she told store employees what had happened, they told her the ATM did not belong to the store and they had no authority to give her a refund. They directed her to call a number posted on the ATM.

She said she called the number but could not get past an automated system. The woman denied threatening to shoot anything or anyone and said she does not own a gun, reports stated.

But employees told police they heard the woman threatening to use a gun and one employee said she overheard the woman telling someone on her phone that she was going to shoot up the store.

The employees said they allowed people to leave the store, then locked the doors to keep anyone else from entering, called the police department and waited for officers to arrive.

The woman, a 25-year-old Grove City resident, was issued a mayor's court summons on a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A resident in the 4200 block of Kathryn Place called police just after 3 a.m. Aug. 22 to report her car had been stolen. She said her boyfriend last saw the car at 9 p.m. Aug. 21. She also said her boyfriend had received a text message from his bank that his bank card had been used to make a purchase for $50 at a gas station.

The male victim told police he had left his wallet in the center console of the car. He also said some tools were in the vehicle when it was stolen, according to reports.

* Two companies headquartered on Southwest Boulevard reported batteries were stolen from their trucks.

The representative of a business in the 2200 block of Southwest said batteries were stolen from three of its trucks between noon Aug. 17 and 5:40 p.m. Aug. 19. Total loss was $1,800, reports stated.

The second business reported five batteries were stolen from trucks parked on its lot in the 3400 block of Southwest. The theft occurred between 4 p.m. Aug. 15 and noon Aug. 18. Total loss was $600, reports stated.

* Two residents reported Aug. 16 their vehicles were vandalized while parked at their house in the 2900 block of Addison Drive. Both vehicles were scratched, reports said.