Grove City is seeking public input on the draft conceptual framework for the Town Center that may help sharpen the vision of how the city's downtown can and should be developed.

A 19-question survey regarding the draft framework is available on the city's website, grovecityohio.gov, and residents are being asked to complete it by 5 p.m. Sept. 6.

The framework includes an illustrative-vision plan that shows a potential development scenario for the Town Center, said Kim Shields, the city's community development manager.

"The draft framework will be updated based on the input (we receive) from the survey" and from residents who attended an Aug. 20 meeting during which the proposed plan was reviewed, she said.

The survey seeks input about how often residents visit the Town Center, what activities and services they use while there and the kinds of activities, services and community spaces they would like to see added to the area.

Respondents also are asked which of three images -- Easton Town Center in Columbus, Palmer Square in Princeton, New Jersey, or Hilliard Station Park in Hilliard -- best depicts the ideal community space they'd favor for the Town Center.

The input previously received regarding the framework makes clear that residents want to see more open community space in the Town Center, Shields said.

Council and the planning commission reviewed the document in April.

The framework is meant to serve only as a guide for development of the Town Center and not as set policy, she said.

It's an effort "to establish the principles and general guidelines of what will happen in the Town Center," Shields said.

The main objectives for the framework are to preserve and strengthen the unique character of the Town Center and enhance the district's economic vitality, she said.

"Eighty percent of the properties in the Town Center have at least one nonconformity" to city regulations, Shields said. "It shows we need to look at how we're regulating the Town Center. Red tape can drive away businesses and developers."

The document also calls for improving connectivity, circulation and wayfinding to and within the Town Center, she said.

The illustrative-vision plan displays ways key design elements could be incorporated into the district to help meet the plan's objectives, said Dan Phillabaum, a planner and landscape architect and owner of Landplan Studios, who is working with the city on the framework process.

"Currently, there are a lot of one-way streets we could see converting to two-way streets to improve traffic circulation," he said. "It might make it easier for people to find parking and their destinations."

Placing buildings "to give an architectural edge to the street" would allow more parking to be provided behind businesses, Phillabaum said.

Another component that could be considered is a promenade on First Street between Park Street and Cleveland Avenue. The First Street feature would be similar to the pathway between Park Street and Grant Avenue that links the Grove City Library to the Broadway Station Apartments and City Hall, he said.

The illustrative-vision plan shows how off-street parking could be added by reconfiguring existing parking lots to be more efficient, such as the parking at the former library site on Park Street, Phillabaum said, and creating a new parking lot at a parcel on Cleveland Avenue that could include a pedestrian connection to the residential area to the north.

"Businesses need to have sufficient public parking," he said. "The key is to get it located in the right places and the right amounts."

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman