David Zeh, who is on the Mercy Medical Center staff, is assisting other heart patients and raising awareness.

CANTON A little more than two months after suffering a heart attack, David Zeh is back at work and putting his energies into assisting others and helping to raise awareness of heart health.

Zeh, whose career revolves around medical treatment of the heart, is clinical manager of non-invasive cardiac diagnostics at Mercy Medical Center.

He has had two heart attacks with the more recent one occurring June 19.

"I am a heart patient," Zeh, 54, said. "I am living what a lot of the patients coming through our office are living. My heart is functioning at a normal rate. Right now I am in cardiac rehab. I actually take three medications. I exercise 40 minutes under supervision of nurses and physical therapists."

Zeh will hit the treadmill Tuesday as he participates in a fundraising project at Mercy Medical Center to benefit the American Heart Association.

"Different participants at the hospital will walk on the treadmill at 15-minute intervals," Zeh said. "Our goal is to keep the treadmill going for 12 hours. This is to raise funds for the American Heart Association. We are not taking pledges. But people can come down and make donations."

Zeh underwent triple bypass surgery June 20 for three blocked arteries. The heart catheterization lab removed plaque from the left main artery of Zeh's heart.

He had an earlier heart attack in 2012 at age 47. Zeh said he does not drink alcoholic beverages nor smoke tobacco products.

"He probably has no risk factors other than genetics," said Stephanie Wheeler, director of employee health and wellness at Mercy Medical Center. "He exercises so much. I am proud of David because his quality of life has not been affected. We see people who don't take care of themselves. He did everything he was supposed to do."

Mercy Medical Center is a hospital ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System. Zeh, trained as a registered nurse, obtained his education from Walsh University. Except for a stint with University Hospitals in Cleveland, he has devoted his career with Mercy Medical Center.

Zeh also is a clinical manager in the cardiac service line at Mercy Medical Center.

"Cardiac diagnostics is my department," he said. "I do have some direct patient care."

Zeh's staff performs echocardiograms, cardiac stress testing, tilt-table testing and electrocardiograms.

Reach Malcolm at 330-580-8305 or malcolm.hall@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: mhallREP