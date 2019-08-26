A recent traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old Columbus man after New Albany Police Department officers found he was wanted on multiple warrants from Franklin County.

A New Albany officer at 3:59 p.m. Aug. 15 conducted the traffic stop at Beech Road and state Route 161 for multiple equipment violations and driving under suspension, according to the police report.

During the stop, the officer found narcotics and narcotics equipment, the report said.

The man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use.

The warrants were for traffic violations through Franklin County Municipal Court, according to police clerk Lauren Johnson.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* Theft was reported at 10:55 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Swickard Woods.

Johnson said items reported stolen included a duffel bag, bicycle helmets, a briefcase, keys and three checks in the amount of $930. The items collectively were valued at $1,085, she said.

* A 36-year-old Sunbury woman was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 4:41 p.m. Aug. 18 at Kitzmiller and Smith's Mill roads.

* A 38-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 9:19 a.m. Aug. 16 at Johnstown and Smith's Mill roads.

* A 31-year-old Johnstown man was arrested for OVI after officers at 5:05 p.m. Aug. 13 responded to the report of an unconscious tractor operator on the first block of New Albany Farms Road.

The man was found to be impaired. He also was cited for possession of controlled substances.