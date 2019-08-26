If you have an opinion, Reynoldsburg City Schools soon will want to hear from you.

The school board on Aug. 21 unanimously approved a $36,000 contract with Burges & Burges Strategists for "research-based communications consulting services," according to the contract approved by the board.

The Cleveland-based company will take about six months to conduct community surveys and polls, review district communication plans and "carefully review and analyze the growth of the district and community and how both have dealt with rapid growth and associated programs and funding," according to the contract.

The firm will hold at least six, small-group "listening sessions" with educators, parents and community stakeholders and complete a "statistically accurate telephone survey to measure public perceptions of the schools, facility and capital needs and the cost, benefit and importance of meeting those needs," according to the contract.

Reynoldsburg is finalizing a five-year strategic plan that will be the district's "marching orders," said superintendent Melvin Brown, but officials are also "interested in what the community has to say about where we are right now," he said.

In other business, the district:

* Approved a 3% raise for classified administrative exempt staff and a 2% raise for part-time classified administrative employees.

* Approved a $135,000 three-year contract with Dynamix, an educational services consultant.

The company will provide grant evaluation and progress monitoring.

* Set senior-class fees for the 2019-20 school year at $55. That is the same cost as last school year, officials said.

* Announced that nearly 7,700 students were enrolled as of Aug. 19, the first day of school.

The next board of education meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Reynoldsburg High School Livingston campus, 6699 E. Livingston Ave.

