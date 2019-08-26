Several residents in the 7600 block of Ridgemont Court reported their cars were riffled through during the overnight hours Aug. 12.

According to reports, multiple cars were burglarized between 9 p.m. Aug. 11 and 11 a.m. Aug. 12, with more than $700 in clothing, personal-care items and electronics reported stolen.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry into the vehicles and there were no videos or witnesses to the thefts.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police incident reports:

* The manager of an eyeglass store in the 2400 block of Taylor Park Drive called police at 2:19 p.m. Aug. 12 to report the theft of several pairs of glasses. According to reports, an unknown man and woman were caught on camera taking several pairs of frames and leaving without paying for them.

* A 35-year-old Columbus man was arrested on petty-theft charges shortly after 11:43 a.m. Aug. 12 after officers were called to a report of shoplifting from a home-improvement store in the 2400 block of Brice Road.

* A 36-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested shortly after 2:33 p.m. Aug. 11 on charges of criminal damaging and possession of a controlled substance at a grocery store in the 6900 block of East Main Street.

* A 35-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, both of Columbus, were arrested shortly after 1:30 a.m. Aug. 10 on charges of drug possession at a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Police issued a mayor's-court summons to a 36-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on petty-theft charges after being called to a park in the 7000 block of East Livingston Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Aug. 10.