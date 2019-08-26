Reynoldsburg and Truro Township candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot are expected to be on hand for a candidates forum next month.

Meet the Candidates night is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17, at Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Road.

The event is sponsored by the Franklin County Consortium for Good Government and the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Columbus.

Candidates invited to the Reynoldsburg forum include those running for City Council, council president, city attorney and mayor; Reynoldsburg school board; and Truro Township trustee.

Each candidate will have opening and closing statements of one minute, organizers said. Candidates will then be asked written questions from the audience by a moderator.

The number of candidates running for the school board has narrowed by one.

Tia Ramey pulled petitions to seek one of two open seats but did not file by the Aug. 7 deadline, said Aaron Sellers, Franklin County Board of Elections spokesman.

That leaves Mandy Young as the only challenger to incumbents Debbie Dunlap and Neil Whitman.

In addition to school board and a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, voters also will weigh in on Reynoldsburg's next mayor, city attorney, council president and four council seats. Two Truro Township trustee seats and the township fiscal officer are also up for election.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting begins Oct. 8.

