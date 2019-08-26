Links-N-Lemonade has evolved from a food cart into a bricks-and-mortar hot dog stand at 128 Graceland Blvd. in north Columbus’ Graceland Shopping Center.

Owner Damon Owens, an East Cleveland native, said all-beef, quarter-pound dogs are the foundation of most menu items, although a vegetable dog is an option.

The menu is short and simple, but customers may be creative with a maximum of 10 toppings, Owens said.

Among the top sellers are the Famous Coney Dog, which has a thick, homemade chili sauce, and the Clevelander, topped with coleslaw, fresh-cut fries and barbecue sauce.

The Missing Link, served Chicago-style with fries, uses a vegetable dog.

“It tastes good,” Owens said. “I struggled with that for a long time because I couldn’t find a veggie dog I liked. But I found one I liked.”

Owens said he doesn’t skimp on toppings, and one dog provides a substantial meal.

“Some people use a knife and fork,” he said.

Signature dogs cost $5.75 to $6.75.

Customers are advised to share an order of fresh-cut fries, which costs $4.75.

“We give you at least a pound of fries,” he said.

Loaded fries – with cheddar, Coney sauce, bacon and barbecue sauce – are a side option, as are homemade baked beans.

Fresh-squeezed lemonade also is a staple of the menu, Owens said.

He started in the food-cart business 11 years ago when he moved to Columbus, with the hope of opening a restaurant near the Ohio State University campus. But the recession hit and Owens faced two mortgages, so he started working in corporate wireless communication while keeping his business alive part-time.

By 2016, he was all in with the cart and had a coveted spot at Tanger Outlets Columbus off Interstate 71 in Delaware County.

“After one year, I was able to buy a food truck,” he said.

He sold his house in Columbus to set up the truck, which still is in operation, he said.

Getting to the point of opening a restaurant was a struggle, Owens said.

“I learned that I didn’t want to do it again, but in order to grow, you’re going to have to do again, and I did it again with the restaurant,” he said.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 614-987-6221.

====

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream franchisee Bob Eck plans a 2020 opening at 1515 Gemini Place on the north side of Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus.

It will be the first central Ohio location of Bruster’s, which is based in Bridgewater, Pennsylvania.

Eck hopes to open several shops in central Ohio.

Bruster’s has 150 ice cream flavors, 24 of which are offered daily.

All ice creams are made in-house. Bruster’s is known for premium flavors, such as blueberry cobbler and butterscotch ripple. Other featured items include Italian ice, sorbet and shakes. Sugar-free options also are available.

====

Chilljoy Frozen Treatery, a food truck serving Hawaiian shaved ice and Johnson’s Real Ice Cream, is making the rounds.

Founder Stephani McIntyre said she fell in love with shaved ice while she was in the U.S. Army and stationed in Hawaii.

A block of ice is placed over a shaver, which gives the ice a snowy, fluffy texture, and the syrup is mixed in thoroughly so every bite has flavor, she said.

She said she has both traditional and tropical syrups, purees and an assortment of toppings. Sugar-free ice cream and syrups are available.

Eco-friendly bowls of ice cream, shaved ice and toppings are $6, junior servings of ice cream or shaved ice are $2.75, and single scoops of ice cream are $3.50.

McIntyre serves her desserts from a 1959 Chevrolet Grumman Olson Kurbside delivery van.

She said her goal is to open a brick-and-mortar location in south Columbus, close to her house, while still operating the van.

For more information or to see the van’s schedule, go to chilljoyft.com.

