Target's new store near New Albany will open Oct. 20, according to a press release sent Aug. 22.

The store will be at 6030 N. Hamilton Road, Columbus, in Casto's new Hamilton Quarter mixed-use development near state Route 161 and just west of New Albany's city limits.

Construction began shortly after the store was announced in August 2018, said Liz Hancock, a spokeswoman for Target.

"We currently operate 15 Target stores in the Columbus area and knew there was still a compelling opportunity to reach additional guests who may not have easy access to our current locations," she said.

According to Google Maps, the next closest Target is at Easton Town Center in Columbus.

Target plans to hire 150 team members ahead of the store's opening, according to the Aug. 22 release.

The company in June raised its minimum wage to $13, Hancock said. In 2017, Target committed to raising its minimum wage to $15 by the end of 2020, she said.

The store near New Albany will offer a mix of part-time and full-time positions, she said.

More information is available at target.com/careers under the Westerville listing, the release said.

The Target store will not directly affect New Albany economically because it is in the city of Columbus, said New Albany City Manager Joe Stefanov.

But the store will bring an indirect economic impact because it will serve as an amenity to employees in the New Albany International Business Park, and it could help attract more business to the area, he said.

The Target is about 125,000 square feet, and an adjacent retail facility is about 100,000 square feet, said Eric Leibowitz, Casto vice president of development and leasing.

That retail space is about 95% leased, Leibowitz said.

Other retail tenants in Hamilton Quarter are slated to open when Target does or shortly thereafter, he said.

Committed tenants include Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, Beerhead Bar & Eatery, City Barbeque, Clean Juice, Five Below, Hobby Lobby, Shred415 and Sprint, Leibowitz said.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center facility north of Target is included in this development phase of Hamilton Quarter and is under construction, as well, he said.

The Ohio State facility is estimated to open in July 2021, according to Alexis Shaw, a spokeswoman for the Wexner Medical Center.

In addition, Leibowitz said, improvements being made to Dublin-Granville Road by the city of Columbus are scheduled to be completed by Oct.1.

The infrastructure improvements include the addition of a roundabout at Dublin-Granville Road and Albany Park Drive, he said.

A "traffic switch" is planned this week to allow traffic to access Albany Park Drive from Harlem Road to the east, said Debbie Briner, community-relations coordinator for the Columbus Department of Public Service. East Dublin-Granville Road still will be closed from Hamilton Road to Albany Park Drive, she said.

She confirmed the plan is to have the road reopened completely by early October, but she said the work is weather-dependent.

Briner also said that effective Friday, Aug. 30, the current 50 mph speed limit on Dublin-Granville from Little Turtle Way to Old Hamilton Road would be reduced to 35 mph. That means after the road-construction projects are completed, Dublin-Granville Road would have a consistent 35 mph speed limit from Little Turtle Way to the New Albany city limits, she said.

