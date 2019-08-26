Shanahan Middle School students and staff have rallied around a family facing a fight for life.

Technology teacher Jeremy Chirpas was diagnosed with leukemia near the end of last school year. Chirpas' wife, Gina, is an English teacher at Shanahan, and two of the couple's children attend the middle school.

Principal Josh McDaniels called the news of Chirpas' diagnosis "devastating."

"We talk all the time about being a family, and here's a chance to show what that means," McDaniels said. "They've embraced this idea that when things get tough, this is what family is going to do."

Through the first week-plus of the school year, students have raised about $3,000 for the family by selling orange "Team Chirp" bracelets and collecting donations.

Last week, students gathered in one of the school's gyms to show their support for the Chirpas family.

Shanahan student Chase Selhorst called Chirpas a "good and caring teacher."

"He went out of his way to help students," student Andrew Wrigley-McNees said.

McDaniels said students have rallied behind Chirpas.

"I feel like I've run out of adequate ways to communicate just how appreciative I am of the people who have just swept in and really taken care of us," Gina Chirpas wrote in an email.

"And I can't say it enough. I love the people of Shanahan. They are thoughtful and generous with their love and support which means they are my favorite kind of people," she wrote in a post on Facebook.

