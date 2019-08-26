LOUDONVILLE — Remember the story of Sully Sollenburger, the commercial airline pilot who heroically landed his disabled jet on the Hudson River just west of Manhattan after it had been disabled shortly after takeoff when two birds flew into the engines of his aircraft?



A Loudonville man, Tommy Butler, is spending much of his work time to prevent accidents like this from happening again. Recently his work became widely known when he was interviewed at John Glenn Airport in Columbus (formerly Port Columbus) for his efforts as a staff biologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Service as an integrated wildlife damage management specialist.



The interview appeared on Columbus television Aug. 14. In it, he explained the steps he and his office are making to lessen the threat of large birds threatening aircraft.



"It is a big problem," said Butler, a 2001 Loudonville High School graduate and son of Tom and Julie Butler of rural Loudonville. "There are an estimated 40 birds striking airplanes every day, though usually without the serious consequences of the Sollenburger case. The strikes almost always involve larger birds, usually Canada geese, but also red-tailed hawks and other large birds. But these are not the only wildlife threatening aircraft. We also have issues with deer and coyotes running into the path or aircraft, and interestingly, mourning doves."



The best steps that are taken to contain the threat wildlife can have at airports are twofold, Butler explained. "First, it is critical that the grass in the airport area is cut so it is six to 10 inches long," he said. "If it is too short, critters can run through it easily, and if too long, they’ll hide in it.



"Second, airports need strong fences," he said. "It is amazing how many deer and coyotes run wild and threaten planes because there are so many of them access the airport grounds through holes in fences."



Finally, Butler and other wildlife workers use pyrotechnics to trap or scare wildlife away.



"It sounds kind of gruesome, but an effigy, mounting a dead creature on a post, will keep others away from the area," he said.



Butler has spent time working at four different airports dealing with their wildlife issues. He started with The Ohio State University airfield in the northwest corner of Franklin County, where he worked, in a USDA position tied to the university, for four years.



Another problem animal Butler finds himself spending much time dealing with is the black vulture.



"The black vulture is a southern bird that started moving north about 20 years ago," he explained. "In 2000, they were rarely or never seen in Ohio, but now, perhaps because of global warming, through the banning of insecticides like DDT, or discovery of Ohio’s favorable habitat, they have become common, and they cause problems."



Unlike the more docile turkey vulture, black vultures, Butler said, "are more aggressive. They are known to attack and kill newborn calves."



Normal reaction to deal with animals like the black vulture is for the farmer to shoot them, but, unfortunately, Butler said, "they are a federally protected species. My role in this is to issue permits that allow farmers to shoot one or two of them when warranted. One good thing with the black vultures is that once one of their flock has been shot, they usually clear out of the area. The effigy thing also makes them disperse."



Another animal Butler deals with is the feral pig, which are still known to run wild in southeastern Ohio, "and cause problems," Butler said. "Our goal is to try to get rid of wild pigs in Ohio."



Butler also devotes time servicing landfills across the state, "which involves mostly bird control. Birds cause problems when they carry trash, and with it, potential disease-causing agents, out of the landfill."



Butler said he wasn’t sure of what career to pursue as a high school student, but he knew he wanted it to involve wildlife.



"I grew up working and living on a big farm, and I enjoyed the out of doors," he said. "I went to Hocking College in Nelsonville and started work on my degree, transferring to Ohio State where I earned a degree in wildlife management in 2006. Then for two years I worked on the family farm, which was an important step on my career because it increased my understanding of the way wildlife can impact farmers. While there, I did about everything that needed done on the 650 acres my dad farmed. And I enjoyed farming. In fact, my wife Jordan and I are considering getting some livestock and start working them on the farm."



Tommy and Jordan, who is the principal at the Mohican Young Star Academy, have two sons, Finn, 3, and Bo, 18 months.



He encouraged young people interested in wildlife to consider studying and working in a career in wildlife management.



"While the traditional game protector/wildlife officer are the face of our profession, there are a lot of other fields someone with a degree in wildlife management can pursue, like what I do," he said.